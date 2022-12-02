Three people critically injured in Barrie, Ont. collision

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital with critical injuries after a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians in Barrie on Thursday night.

Barrie Police say the crash happened in the area of Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officers say three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle travelling south on Bayview Drive.

The vehicle then collided with two other vehicles, whose occupants were not injured, police say

Barrie Police on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Bayview Dr. and Mapleview Dr. where three people were injured. Dec., 1, 2022. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Barrie Police respond to serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Bayview Dr. and Mapleview Dr. where three people were injured. Dec., 1, 2022. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Barrie Police say two pedestrians were air-lifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre, one with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the third pedestrian and driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Ornge Air ambulance says that one male patient in his 40s was transported to Sunnybrook, while one female patient in her 50s and one male patient in his 50s were both transported to St. Michael’s.

Ornge has previously told Global News one patient was taken to Sick Kids in Toronto, which they now say is because Sick Kids helipad was used to transport one of the victims.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Barrie woman, was arrested at the scene and is facing three charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

She is being held pending a bail hearing.

Police say all roads in the area have since reopened.

— with files from Global News’ Harrison Cook