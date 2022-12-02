Menu

Fire

Multiple pets dead after Edmonton fire crews battle Allendale house fire Friday morning

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 9:27 am
Multiple pets dead after Edmonton fire crews battle Allendale house fire Friday morning - image View image in full screen
Eric Beck, Global News

There was a brutal outcome to a house fire in the south community of Allendale early Friday.

Flames were seen by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services firefighters when they arrived at the home on 6106 106 St. just after midnight.

EFRS Acting District Chief Darren Stolk told 630 CHED that multiple cats were killed in the fire.

Everyone in the house escaped, though Stolk said one person was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

1 sent to hospital after fire breaks out at Eastwood bakery

Stolk added it was a tough blaze to tackle due to frigid temperatures and the size of the flames that were spewing from the house.

“Sectoring with searches, not knowing if people were out of the home or not — we had to send crews in and search the whole home,” Stolk said.

At the time of the fire, the city of Edmonton was under an extreme cold warning with temperatures hovering around -25 Celsius.

EFRS said it was first reported as a basement fire but when emergency crews arrived, the flames had spread to the upper floor as well.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.

–with files from David Boles, 630 CHED

Edmonton fire Edmonton Fire Rescue Services EFRS Allendale Allendale fire Allendale house fire Darren Stolk
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

