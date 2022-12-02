Menu

Crime

Saskatoon Police investigate after man dies from gunshot

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 8:53 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound. File / Global News

A 21-year-old man died of a gunshot wound in Saskatoon on Thursday and police are looking for three people who may have more information.

The Saskatoon Police Service said people in a minivan stopped officers in the area of 21st Street West and Avenue W South to report the injured man in the vehicle.

The 21-year-old was transported by Medavie Health Services West to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are looking to speak with Reagan Opoonechaw, Kasseigh Opoonechaw and an unknown man, and supplied a photo of each person.

Anyone with information can call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

Saskatoon police are looking to speak to these people in regards to a homicide on Thursday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are looking to speak to these people in regards to a homicide on Thursday. Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatchewan leads provinces in homicide rates
