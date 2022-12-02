Saskatoon Police investigate after man dies from gunshot

A 21-year-old man died of a gunshot wound in Saskatoon on Thursday and police are looking for three people who may have more information.
The Saskatoon Police Service said people in a minivan stopped officers in the area of 21st Street West and Avenue W South to report the injured man in the vehicle.
The 21-year-old was transported by Medavie Health Services West to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they are looking to speak with Reagan Opoonechaw, Kasseigh Opoonechaw and an unknown man, and supplied a photo of each person.
Anyone with information can call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.
