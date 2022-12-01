Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta gets 2nd grid alert in 3 days as mercury drops

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 8:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Arctic airmass across much of Alberta prompts extreme cold warning'
Arctic airmass across much of Alberta prompts extreme cold warning
An arctic airmass has settled over much of Alberta, including Edmonton, where temperatures will dip below -30 C Thursday into Friday and the wind chill will make it feel like - 40. Meteorologist Jesse Beyer explains.

For the second time in a week, Alberta’s electricity system controllers issued a warning that the grid is under extra stress.

In the grid alert posted on social media, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) said “cold temperatures, low wind and generation challenges” prompted an alert just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Albertans may see power disruptions lasting about 30 minutes,” Enmax Power tweeted shortly after, adding “power consumption must be reduced due to an imbalance in supply and demand.”

Read more: ‘Grid alert’ issued as temperatures plummet in Alberta

The last grid alert was issued Tuesday at around the same time of day.

When grid alerts are in effect, AESO advises Albertans to conserve electricity through the peak consumption hours of 4 to 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to take load off the electricity grid, AESO suggests measures like:

Trending Now
Trending Now
  • Turning off unnecessary lights and appliances
  • Minimizing the use of space heaters
  • Delaying the use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after 7 p.m.
  • Delaying charging electric vehicles and/or plugging in block heaters
  • Cooking with a microwave, slow cooker or toaster oven instead of a stove
  • Using motion-detector lights in storage areas, garages and outdoors when possible
  • Work on a laptop instead of desktop computer

Earlier on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an extreme cold warning, with extremely cold wind chill values near minus 40 expected overnight.

AESO ended the grid alert at 6:18 p.m. on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you for your conservation efforts!” the organization posted on social media.

Alberta weatherAlberta winterAESOAlberta electricityAlberta Electric System OperatorAlberta grid alertGrid alertAlberta electric gridwinter power use
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers