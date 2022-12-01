Alberta gets 2nd grid alert in 3 days as mercury drops

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in a week, Alberta’s electricity system controllers issued a warning that the grid is under extra stress.

In the grid alert posted on social media, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) said “cold temperatures, low wind and generation challenges” prompted an alert just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Albertans may see power disruptions lasting about 30 minutes,” Enmax Power tweeted shortly after, adding “power consumption must be reduced due to an imbalance in supply and demand.”

The last grid alert was issued Tuesday at around the same time of day.

When grid alerts are in effect, AESO advises Albertans to conserve electricity through the peak consumption hours of 4 to 7 p.m.

In order to take load off the electricity grid, AESO suggests measures like:

Turning off unnecessary lights and appliances

Minimizing the use of space heaters

Delaying the use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after 7 p.m.

Delaying charging electric vehicles and/or plugging in block heaters

Cooking with a microwave, slow cooker or toaster oven instead of a stove

Using motion-detector lights in storage areas, garages and outdoors when possible

Work on a laptop instead of desktop computer

Earlier on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an extreme cold warning, with extremely cold wind chill values near minus 40 expected overnight.

AESO ended the grid alert at 6:18 p.m. on Thursday.

“Thank you for your conservation efforts!” the organization posted on social media.