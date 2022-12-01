Menu

Politics

New laws to protect animals, raise minimum wage passed by Manitoba legislature

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 7:41 pm
Manitoba Legislative Building Golden Boy View image in full screen
The Manitoba legislature has started its winter break and will reconvene March 1. John Woods / The Canadian Press

The Manitoba legislature has started its winter break but not before approving new laws governing issues including minimum wage and animal protection.

Politicians gave final approval to a bill to raise the minimum wage to $14.15 an hour as of April 1.

Read more: Manitoba plans to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2023

Premier Heather Stefanson has said it is expected to rise to $15 next October due to an automatic annual adjustment for inflation.

Manitoba announces plan to hike minimum wage to $15 per hour

Another new law will forbid people from leaving their pets unattended in vehicles in extreme heat or cold.

Read more: Manitoba politician pushes for crackdown on people who leave pets in vehicles

A third new law allows for the inclusion of Indigenous letters and characters on people’s birth certificates.

The legislature is to reconvene March 1, but there will be committee meetings to discuss the province’s Crown corporations in the interim.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

