New laws to protect animals, raise minimum wage passed by Manitoba legislature

The Manitoba legislature has started its winter break but not before approving new laws governing issues including minimum wage and animal protection.

Politicians gave final approval to a bill to raise the minimum wage to $14.15 an hour as of April 1.

Premier Heather Stefanson has said it is expected to rise to $15 next October due to an automatic annual adjustment for inflation.

Another new law will forbid people from leaving their pets unattended in vehicles in extreme heat or cold.

A third new law allows for the inclusion of Indigenous letters and characters on people’s birth certificates.

The legislature is to reconvene March 1, but there will be committee meetings to discuss the province’s Crown corporations in the interim.