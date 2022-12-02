Menu

Entertainment

Downtown Peterborough road closures in place for Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 10:01 am
The City of Peterborough has a number of road closures for the Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 3. View image in full screen
The City of Peterborough has a number of road closures for the Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 3. Greg Davis/ Global News Peterborough file

The City of Peterborough says a number of roads will be closed as the 47th annual Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade returns to downtown Peterborough on Saturday.

Beginning at 4:45 p.m., the parade will start on McDonnel Street and travel south on George Street and end and disperse at Prince Street. The city says the Peterborough Police Service will have a rolling road closure as the parade proceeds along George Street.

Read more: Traditional Santa Claus parades return to Peterborough area

However, to prepare for the parade, the following roads will be closed starting at 4 p.m.:

  • Antrim, Edinburgh, Dublin, London, McDonnel and Murray streets — all closed between Aylmer Street to Water Street
  • George Street — Closed between Parkhill Road to Brock Street
  • Prince Street — closed between George Street to Park Street
  • Aylmer Street — closed between Lansdowne Street to Romaine Street

Event volunteers will remove barricades to allow for local access for residents and emergency vehicles along side streets. All road closures are expected to be over by 7:30 p.m.

Parking

No on-street parking is permitted on George Street between Brock Street and Prince Street starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The city says parking staff will be on-site to help ensure cars are relocated. Any cars still parked on George Street at 3 p.m. will be towed to a nearby lot.

Read more: Free 2-hour parking in downtown Peterborough during holiday season to support food bank

Drivers are encouraged to park in the King Street Parkade at 202 King St., the Simcoe Street parking garage at 190 Simcoe St. or the following municipal surface lots:

  • Chambers Lot at 184 Hunter St.
  • Reid Lot at 350 Reid St.
  • Surface lot at 365 Aylmer St.
  • Rehill Lot at 210 Wolfe St.
  • Del Crary Lot at 100 George St. N.
  • Downie Lot at 336 Downie St.

Parking in municipal lots and parking garages is free on weekends. Any parking fees that are voluntarily paid during the month of December will be donated to Kawartha Food Share.

Transit detours

Starting at 4 p.m., Peterborough Transit will have detours in place for Route 2 Chemong, Route 4 Weller, Route 6 Sherbrooke, Community Bus 22 – Blue and Community Bus 23 – Red. Visit peterborough.ca/transit for full details about the detours, or call Transit Customer Service at 705-745-0525.

Peterborough Petes’ game

The Peterborough Petes’ OHL game at the Peterborough Memorial Centre begins at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Fans are encouraged to plan for extra time to get to the game due to the parade impacting general traffic in the area. Paid parking at the Memorial Centre opens at 4 p.m. and the arena doors open at 6 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Many Santa Claus parades return to Peterborough area after pandemic hiatus'
Many Santa Claus parades return to Peterborough area after pandemic hiatus
City of Peterboroughroad closuresdowntown PeterboroughSanta Claus ParadePeterborough Santa Claus ParadeKinsmen Santa Claus ParadePeterborough parade road closuresPeterborough road closures
