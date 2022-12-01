Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Airline pauses service to Kingston amid customer service issues

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 4:04 pm
A file photo of a plane with Pascan Aviation. View image in full screen
A file photo of a plane with Pascan Aviation. Pascan/Website

Kingston will be losing its only regular airline service in the new year, at least temporarily.

City airport officials say Pascan aviation is “pausing” service out of YGK airport, starting Jan. 6, 2023.

Pascan has offered regular flights between Kingston and Montreal since September.

Read more: Drugs seized at Joyceville Institution

The airline is suspending operations due to problems for travellers trying to book connecting flights.

The city says passengers cannot book directly on the Air Canada website to continue their journey, use Aeroplan points or speak with a booking agent.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Pascan is pausing flights until there is improved customer service for “forward bookings.”

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no word when service might resume but all flights booked until Jan. 6 will still be honoured.

Click to play video: 'Two brothers collect bottles and cans to buy Christmas gifts for families in need'
Two brothers collect bottles and cans to buy Christmas gifts for families in need
ygkFlightsAirlineKingston airportYgk AirportAir ServicePascanPaused
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers