Airline pauses service to Kingston amid customer service issues

Kingston will be losing its only regular airline service in the new year, at least temporarily.
City airport officials say Pascan aviation is “pausing” service out of YGK airport, starting Jan. 6, 2023.
Pascan has offered regular flights between Kingston and Montreal since September.
Read more: Drugs seized at Joyceville Institution
The airline is suspending operations due to problems for travellers trying to book connecting flights.
The city says passengers cannot book directly on the Air Canada website to continue their journey, use Aeroplan points or speak with a booking agent.
-
Top of the class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022
-
New kids dental benefit now open to some Canadians. Here’s what to know
Pascan is pausing flights until there is improved customer service for “forward bookings.”
There’s no word when service might resume but all flights booked until Jan. 6 will still be honoured.
Comments