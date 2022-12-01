Airline pauses service to Kingston amid customer service issues

See more sharing options

Kingston will be losing its only regular airline service in the new year, at least temporarily.

City airport officials say Pascan aviation is “pausing” service out of YGK airport, starting Jan. 6, 2023.

Pascan has offered regular flights between Kingston and Montreal since September.

The airline is suspending operations due to problems for travellers trying to book connecting flights.

The city says passengers cannot book directly on the Air Canada website to continue their journey, use Aeroplan points or speak with a booking agent.

Pascan is pausing flights until there is improved customer service for “forward bookings.”

There’s no word when service might resume but all flights booked until Jan. 6 will still be honoured.