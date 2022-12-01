Robson Square’s free ice rink opens for winter in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The wait to lace the skates for an outdoor downtown skate is over as the Robson Square ice rink is now open for winter.

It’s a classic Vancouver holiday tradition where every year more than 100,000 visitors glide around the rink, enjoying some seasonal cheer.

“Skating at the Robson Square ice rink has become a treasured family ritual for thousands of British Columbians, providing a fun and affordable winter activity,” said Lisa Beare, B.C. minister of citizens’ services and minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

“I encourage everyone to get their skates, gloves and tuques, and enjoy this great outdoor activity in the heart of downtown Vancouver.”

The rink is sponsored by Hudson’s Bay with the support of the B.C. government and will be open until Feb. 28, 2023.

“Lacing up skates and hitting the ice is a tradition across B.C., and I’m so glad we are doing the same in downtown Vancouver once again at the Robson Square rink,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End. “I look forward to joining the many friends, families, and visitors who enjoy this favourite winter tradition every year.”

From Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, the rink will host a 12 Days of Christmas celebration event, which will include live music.

There will also be a New Year’s Eve event.

The ice rink is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Entrance to the rink is free for all ages but skates are not provided for free.