Outdoor skating returns to Kelowna’s waterfront next month

It’s almost time to lace-up some skates and head to Kelowna’s lakefront ice rink.

Starting Dec. 1, outdoor skating at Stuart Park will be open daily until late February, weather permitting. The rink opens at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, but will be open from 6 a.m.- 11 p.m. daily for the rest of the season (closed for maintenance Mondays from 6 – 8 a.m.)

“Crews are already working on getting the ice prepared, and we look forward to welcoming our community back to the rink in the coming weeks,” Steve Fagan, arenas and stadiums supervisor, said in a press release.

As in years past, a still-image live cam is available at kelowna.ca/stuartpark so residents can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for weather-related maintenance before they head to the rink. The live cam feed is updated every few minutes and is already live so residents can get a look at the ice-making process ahead of opening day.

Skates can be rented on-site from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily throughout the skating season, except for Dec. 25, when the rental shop will be closed for the day. It’s cash only at this location.

Drop-in public skating is also available indoors at Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena, as well as the Windfield and Jim Lind arenas in West Kelowna.