Canada

Federally regulated workers eligible for 10 days of paid sick leave under new rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 1:41 pm
WATCH LIVE: MPs face off in question period

Employees in federally regulated private-sector workplaces are now eligible for 10 days of paid sick leave.

As of Dec. 31, workers who have been continuously employed for at least 30 days will have access to three paid sick days.

Workers will then get a fourth sick day as of Feb. 1, and will accumulate one additional day at the start of every month up to a maximum of 10 days per year.

Read more: EI sickness benefits to be extended to 26 weeks as feds tease long-promised reform

On the campaign trail in 2021, the Liberals pledged to introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.

In a news release, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says the paid leave means “more workers won’t have to choose between getting well and getting paid.”

The Canadian Labour Congress applauded the new policy in a statement, urging provinces that do not offer paid sick leave to follow suit.

