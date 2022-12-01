Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets trade lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 12:56 pm
A sign board displays the TSX level in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, as strength in the technology sector help lead the market higher, while U.S. stock markets were down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.85 points at 20,551.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 311.98 points at 34,277.79. The S&P 500 index was down 12.19 points at 4,067.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.75 points at 11,449.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.48 cents US compared with 74.03 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was up US$2.05 at US$82.60 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down three cents at US$6.90 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$52.60 at US$1,812.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.79 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

