Health

Free rapid COVID tests to be available at Ontario stores through to next June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario vaccine rollout under scrutiny'
Ontario vaccine rollout under scrutiny
WATCH ABOVE: The province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is under scrutiny after Ontario’s auditor general found millions of doses were dumped, with private companies contracted to do the work among the most wasteful. Colin D’Mello has more.

Ontario is extending a program providing free rapid tests for COVID-19 to the end of June next year.

The program provides the rapid antigen tests through venues that include grocery stores and pharmacies.

It was previously extended this summer until Dec. 31.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the program will now be extended to June 30, 2023.

The move comes as a combination of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have been putting immense strain on pediatric hospitals across Ontario.

Infectious disease experts have been urging everyone, but especially children aged five and under, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza ahead of the holiday season.

