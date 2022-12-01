Case of Quebec man charged in plot to overthrow Haitian government put off to January

The case of a Quebec man charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse has been put off to the new year.
Gérald Nicolas was not in court as lawyers appeared for a brief hearing, during which a judge pushed the case to Jan. 31, 2023.
Nicolas, 51, of Lévis, Que., just south of Quebec City, is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.
Read more: Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP allege Nicolas planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti to overthrow the government and ultimately seize power.
But police say their investigation of Nicolas is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moise at his private home near the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.
Nicolas’ lawyer has said his client intends to plead not guilty.
