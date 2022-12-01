Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

Case of Quebec man charged in plot to overthrow Haitian government put off to January

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 11:49 am
A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File). View image in full screen
A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File). LM/AP Photo

The case of a Quebec man charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse has been put off to the new year.

Gérald Nicolas was not in court as lawyers appeared for a brief hearing, during which a judge pushed the case to Jan. 31, 2023.

Nicolas, 51, of Lévis, Que., just south of Quebec City, is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.

The RCMP allege Nicolas planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti to overthrow the government and ultimately seize power.

But police say their investigation of Nicolas is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moise at his private home near the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

Nicolas’ lawyer has said his client intends to plead not guilty.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

