Kingston, Ont., man lobbying for removal of derelict boats

A Kingston, Ont., resident and former marine surveyor is lobbying for better collaboration between levels of government when it comes to removing derelict boats from the water.

This comes as a few abandoned boats have been cluttering local waterways.

It’s a problem that Michael Judd said has bothered him since he moved to Kingston four years ago.

A large sailboat was abandoned in the water near Doug Fluhrer Park and Judd says that with each passing year, the boat posed more of a danger to the water and other boaters.

“I saw it as a real danger…. There’s diesel, there’s coolant systems on the boat, there’s cleaning fluids, there’s all sorts of contaminants,” said Judd, who was a marine surveyor for 25 years.

Last year he began pushing to have the boat removed.

Judd said he went to everyone — MP Mark Gerretsen, the city, the coast guard — but nobody would take the initiative.

“It was very frustrating. People just don’t want to take ownership of the challenges that are out there,” he said.

This month, after a year of lobbying, Judd rejoiced as the boat was finally removed from the harbour on Nov. 15.

However, now another boat has him just as concerned.

This one sits directly beside the bridge that connects Belle Park to Belle Island.

It’s smaller, but at some point ran aground when water levels were high and is now stuck.

Transport Canada is one of the government agencies that is involved in deciding what to do with derelict boats.

“When Transport Canada officials are notified of a vessel of concern, they must take every reasonable measure to ensure that an owner is identified and is responsible for their vessel before taking action to remove and dispose of someone’s property,” it said in a statement.

Judd said he just wants it to be easier to get these things done.

“I should’ve been able to present them with the challenge and then they should’ve taken the ball. I shouldn’t have had to push a rope for a number of months,” he said.

He said that at the end of the day, he just wants some level of government to take ownership of safety matters like this.