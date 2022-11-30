Portion of King Street in Uptown Waterloo to close for emergency sewer repairs

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it is closing a portion of King Street North in Uptown Waterloo on Thursday and Friday for emergency repairs to the sewer.

A note from the region said that traffic will be diverted for the work south of Central Street as the repairs take place.

The region did not provide further details as to how far the closure would extend.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.