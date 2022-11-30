Menu

Canada

Portion of King Street in Uptown Waterloo to close for emergency sewer repairs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 5:29 pm
Sydenham Road escarpment access View image in full screen
Waterloo Region says it is closing a portion of King Street North in Uptown Waterloo on Thursday and Friday for emergency repairs to the sewer. Global News

Waterloo Region says it is closing a portion of King Street North in Uptown Waterloo on Thursday and Friday for emergency repairs to the sewer.

A note from the region said that traffic will be diverted for the work south of Central Street as the repairs take place.

The region did not provide further details as to how far the closure would extend.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.

