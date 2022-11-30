Multiple collisions in northbound lanes of Highway 2 near Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple collisions on the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway near Highway 11 and Highway 11a overpasses near Red Deer are blocking northbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP and traffic units from Ponoka, Red Deer and Blackfalds are all on scene.

The northbound lane is not passable at this time, RCMP said in a 2:40 p.m. news release. Police were asking people to avoid the area if possible, and to only travel if it’s necessary, and be extremely cautious while driving.

Police have also received reports of more collisions on secondary highways, however details were not available.