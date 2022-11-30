Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multiple collisions in northbound lanes of Highway 2 near Red Deer

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 5:03 pm
travel snow QE2 Highway winter roads semi 1 View image in full screen
File: Blowing snow on the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway near Airdrie, Alta. on Jan 4, 2022. Global News

Multiple collisions on the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway near Highway 11 and Highway 11a overpasses near Red Deer are blocking northbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP and traffic units from Ponoka, Red Deer and Blackfalds are all on scene.

The northbound lane is not passable at this time, RCMP said in a 2:40 p.m. news release. Police were asking people to avoid the area if possible, and to only travel if it’s necessary, and be extremely cautious while driving.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Icy roads between Edmonton and Calgary continue to be problematic

Police have also received reports of more collisions on secondary highways, however details were not available.

RCMPWeatherAlberta trafficCollisionsPonokaWinter Road ConditionsMulti-vehicle accidentHighway 2 trafficQE2 HighwayRed Deer trafficQueen Elizabeth 2 Highwayroad collisionsHighway 2 road conditionsWeather related car accident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers