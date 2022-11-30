Menu

Economy

Ontario Securities Commission appoints new chair in Kevan Cowan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 4:51 pm
Kevan Cowan gestures during a luncheon speech at the CAPP Investment Symposium in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 15, 2011. Ontario has appointed Cowan as the new chair of the Ontario Securities Commission. View image in full screen
Kevan Cowan gestures during a luncheon speech at the CAPP Investment Symposium in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 15, 2011. Ontario has appointed Cowan as the new chair of the Ontario Securities Commission. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TORONTO — Ontario says it has appointed former board member Kevan Cowan as the new chair of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).

In a press release, minister of finance Peter Bethlenfalvy says Cowan provided recommendations to the government on capital markets modernization.

Cowan is a financial services executive who has been a key participant in the transformation of Canadian capital markets during his three decades in the industry.

Read more: OSC failed to alert public to many potentially risky investments: auditor general report

He has served on a variety of boards and was CEO of the Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization.

He has also been president of TSX markets and previously practiced corporate and securities law.

The OSC is an independent government agency that enforces securities legislation in the province.

Ontario politicsTSXPeter BethlenfalvyOntario Securities CommissionOSCCanadian capital marketsKevan Cowan
© 2022 The Canadian Press

