Ontario Securities Commission appoints new chair in Kevan Cowan

TORONTO — Ontario says it has appointed former board member Kevan Cowan as the new chair of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).
In a press release, minister of finance Peter Bethlenfalvy says Cowan provided recommendations to the government on capital markets modernization.
Cowan is a financial services executive who has been a key participant in the transformation of Canadian capital markets during his three decades in the industry.
He has served on a variety of boards and was CEO of the Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization.
He has also been president of TSX markets and previously practiced corporate and securities law.
The OSC is an independent government agency that enforces securities legislation in the province.
