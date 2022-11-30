Waterloo Region expands COVID-19 care clinic, moves it to Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 care clinic will move to a new home on Thursday, according to a release from Grand River Hospital.

The clinic, which will now formally be known as the Regional COVID, Cold, and Flu Care Clinic, will move from its current location on Pinebush Road in Cambridge to 50 Sportsworld Dr. in Kitchener.

The hospital says the new clinic will offer expanded services and see patients of all ages for assessment of COVID-19, cold and influenza-like symptoms.

“Expanding the services we offer to include cold and flu symptoms allows us to support more community-based care,” stated Bonnie Camm, executive vice-president of clinical services at GRH.

“Building this capacity in our health system is crucial for reducing the strain on emergency departments and preventing hospitalizations whenever possible.”

The clinic, which is expected to host as many as 400 visits over a week, will be open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It is set up to see those who are experiencing moderate or worsening COVID-19, cold or influenza-like symptoms who cannot manage their condition safely at home or are at higher risk of severe disease.

It will offer treatment for those with COVID-19, cold or flu who do not have a family doctor or health-care workers.

The region says this is not a clinic for those with severe symptoms as those people should visit an emergency room or call 911.