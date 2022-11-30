Menu

Canada

Winter street market this Saturday in downtown Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 4:19 pm
The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market returns on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market returns on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Jeff Martin / Global News

Downtown Kelowna will be awash with holiday shopping this weekend, along with temporary traffic restrictions.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Water Street will be closed to vehicles between Queensway and Doyle Avenue as the city hosts its annual winter street market.

Read more: Outdoor skating returns to Kelowna’s waterfront next month

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., though the roundabout at Queensway and Doyle will remain open.

The City of Kelowna says traffic control personnel will be stationed in the area to manage traffic during the closure.

