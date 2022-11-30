Winter street market this Saturday in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Kelowna will be awash with holiday shopping this weekend, along with temporary traffic restrictions.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Water Street will be closed to vehicles between Queensway and Doyle Avenue as the city hosts its annual winter street market.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., though the roundabout at Queensway and Doyle will remain open.

The City of Kelowna says traffic control personnel will be stationed in the area to manage traffic during the closure.