Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region may close on-off ramps between Highway 85 and Lancaster Street

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 4:35 pm
Waterloo Region may close the on and off ramps between Highway 85 and Lancaster Street. View image in full screen
Waterloo Region may close the on and off ramps between Highway 85 and Lancaster Street. engagewr.ca

Waterloo Region says it is working with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) as it considers closing the Lancaster Street and Highway 85 ramps in Kitchener.

It is seeking public input over the next few weeks on the Engage WR website as it looks into whether it should make the move.

Read more: Ontario to assess municipal governments in Waterloo Region

The region says that the entrance and exit from Bridgeport and Lancaster streets creates a large number of crashes while also reducing highway speed and capacity.

Trending Now
Trending Now

It says that removing the ramps will create safer and smoother drives on that portion of Highway 85.

It also notes that getting rid of the ramps on Lancaster Street will make things safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Story continues below advertisement

“Removing the ramps will also allow for a safer and more comfortable all ages and ability separated cycling facility on Lancaster Street across the bridge,” the region says.

It goes on to say that the Lancaster Street ramps are not used that much by drivers while other ramps could pick up the overflow.

 

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo regional councilHighway 85 KitchenerEngage Waterloo RegionLancaster St. KitchenerWaterloo streets
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers