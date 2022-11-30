Waterloo Region may close on-off ramps between Highway 85 and Lancaster Street

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it is working with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) as it considers closing the Lancaster Street and Highway 85 ramps in Kitchener.

It is seeking public input over the next few weeks on the Engage WR website as it looks into whether it should make the move.

The region says that the entrance and exit from Bridgeport and Lancaster streets creates a large number of crashes while also reducing highway speed and capacity.

It says that removing the ramps will create safer and smoother drives on that portion of Highway 85.

It also notes that getting rid of the ramps on Lancaster Street will make things safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Removing the ramps will also allow for a safer and more comfortable all ages and ability separated cycling facility on Lancaster Street across the bridge,” the region says.

It goes on to say that the Lancaster Street ramps are not used that much by drivers while other ramps could pick up the overflow.