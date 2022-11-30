Menu

Canada

Former city of Edmonton worker accessed info of 5,000 personnel in 2021 data breach

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 30, 2022 1:38 pm
File photo of a person using a keyboard. View image in full screen
File photo of a person using a keyboard. The Canadian Press file

A former employee at the City of Edmonton accessed the personal information of more than 5,000 employees in a data breach in May 2021, staff revealed Wednesday.

In a news release, Daryl Croft, branch manager of open city and technology (OCT), said the employee downloaded documents from city-owned computers onto a personal cloud-based account in May 2021.

“Given the size of the breach, the city hired an outside forensic IT consulting firm, which was able to access the cloud account and identify more than 157,000 records that could belong to the city,” Croft said.

“We have no reason to believe the records were shared beyond the employee, who is no longer employed by the City of Edmonton.”

The records are from 2018 to 2020. The types of files downloaded include, but aren’t limited to, employee discipline reports, settlement agreements, union seniority and retirees lists, and Alberta human rights complaints.

“Some files included employee names and payroll numbers. Other files included performance management information, seniority lists and recall information for employees who were temporarily laid off,” Croft said.

Read more: Nearly 150K customer records accessed during 2021 data breach: Calgary Parking Authority

Croft said safeguards were immediately strengthened after OCT heard about the breach.

According to the city, since the breach was first reported there has been no evidence of misuse of the information involved.

The city recommends those who worked for the city between 2018 and May 2021 who have questions about privacy related to this incident reach out to the office of the city clerk at 780-496-1551.

Read more: Toronto hospital network says information of about 150 patients allegedly stolen

