Crime

1 arrested, 1 sought following Lakefield Road business break-in: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 10:02 am
Peterborough County OPP are looking to identify this individual as part of a break and enter investigation in Selwyn Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are looking to identify this individual as part of a break and enter investigation in Selwyn Township. Peterborough County OPP

One person was arrested and another is being sought following a break-in at a business earlier this month.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a business on Lakefield Road in Selwyn Township just north of the city.

Peterborough man wanted for business break-in arrested after fleeing on bicycle: police

The complainant said video surveillance showed the two men trying to enter the business.

Officers were at the business within minutes and noticed a vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot. Police say the vehicle sped away when approached by the officers.

“Officers did not pursue due to concerns for public safety, but the licence plate was obtained,” OPP stated.

One man was identified. Details of the arrest were released Wednesday.

Kristopher Eleves-Peacock, 19, of Peterborough, was charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, theft under $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving without an authorized accompanying driver.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20.

The other suspect was described as wearing a plaid, long-sleeve shirt, pink or purple hat, dark pants, and carrying a dark backpack with reflective bands.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

