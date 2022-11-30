One dead in fatal Charleswood garage fire Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a garage fire in Charleswood on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to a detached garage on Berkley Street, just off Roblin Boulevard, around 9:15 p.m., and were told by people at the scene that someone was trapped inside.

The blaze, which is under investigation but believed to be accidental, was quickly extinguished, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics also assessed a second person, who didn’t require further treatment.

