Fire

One dead in fatal Charleswood garage fire Tuesday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 10:04 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

One person is dead after a garage fire in Charleswood on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to a detached garage on Berkley Street, just off Roblin Boulevard, around 9:15 p.m., and were told by people at the scene that someone was trapped inside.

Man, 45, dies in fire on Logan Ave., Winnipeg police investigating

The blaze, which is under investigation but believed to be accidental, was quickly extinguished, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics also assessed a second person, who didn’t require further treatment.

Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues

 

