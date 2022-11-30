One dead in fatal Charleswood garage fire Tuesday night

One person is dead after a garage fire in Charleswood on Tuesday night.
Fire crews were called to a detached garage on Berkley Street, just off Roblin Boulevard, around 9:15 p.m., and were told by people at the scene that someone was trapped inside.
Read more: Man, 45, dies in fire on Logan Ave., Winnipeg police investigating
Read More
The blaze, which is under investigation but believed to be accidental, was quickly extinguished, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Now
-
In meteorite, Alberta researchers discover 2 minerals never before seen on Earth
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: Watch Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement
Trending Now
Paramedics also assessed a second person, who didn’t require further treatment.
Investigation into fatal Portage la Prairie house fire continues
Comments