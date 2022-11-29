Menu

Crime

Homicide detectives investigating after person found dead in central Edmonton encampment

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 11:40 pm
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

The death of a person whose body was found in an encampment in central Edmonton on Tuesday is now being investigated by homicide detectives, according to police.

In a news release issued Tuesday night, the Edmonton Police Service said the person’s death is considered “suspicious.” They did not say how old the person was but said he was a male.

According to EPS, police officers responded to a report of a body being discovered near a walking path and LRT tracks in the area of 95 Street and 106 Avenue at 2:36 p.m.

“The death was originally reported to the city’s encampment team by an unidentified male,” police said.

“Detectives would like to speak with this male, who may have information that could assist the investigation, and are asking him to come forward to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

