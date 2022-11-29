Homicide detectives investigating after person found dead in central Edmonton encampment

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a person whose body was found in an encampment in central Edmonton on Tuesday is now being investigated by homicide detectives, according to police.

In a news release issued Tuesday night, the Edmonton Police Service said the person’s death is considered “suspicious.” They did not say how old the person was but said he was a male.

According to EPS, police officers responded to a report of a body being discovered near a walking path and LRT tracks in the area of 95 Street and 106 Avenue at 2:36 p.m.

“The death was originally reported to the city’s encampment team by an unidentified male,” police said.

“Detectives would like to speak with this male, who may have information that could assist the investigation, and are asking him to come forward to police.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.