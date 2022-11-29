Police arrest, charge 70-year-old Brampton, Ont. man in connection with fatal hit-and-run

Police say they have arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old woman in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken and Britannia roads at around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
While crossing the road, the 19-year-old was allegedly hit by a light SUV. Police said the driver left the scene without stopping and the woman later died of her injuries.
On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a 70-year-old Brampton man “after a lengthy investigation.”
Claude Martin was charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, police said.
Peel Regional Police noted a “recent uptick in fatal pedestrian accidents” in Brampton and Mississauga.
