Crime

Police arrest, charge 70-year-old Brampton, Ont. man in connection with fatal hit-and-run

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 9:58 pm
Police on scene following a fatal pedestrian-involved collision near Tomken and Britannia roads in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal pedestrian-involved collision near Tomken and Britannia roads in Mississauga. Bill Barker / Global News

Police say they have arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old woman in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken and Britannia roads at around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

While crossing the road, the 19-year-old was allegedly hit by a light SUV. Police said the driver left the scene without stopping and the woman later died of her injuries.

Read more: Peel police appeal for help after fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a 70-year-old Brampton man “after a lengthy investigation.”

Claude Martin was charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, police said.

Peel Regional Police noted a “recent uptick in fatal pedestrian accidents” in Brampton and Mississauga.

