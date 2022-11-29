Police arrest, charge 70-year-old Brampton, Ont. man in connection with fatal hit-and-run

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they have arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old woman in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Tomken and Britannia roads at around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

While crossing the road, the 19-year-old was allegedly hit by a light SUV. Police said the driver left the scene without stopping and the woman later died of her injuries.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a 70-year-old Brampton man “after a lengthy investigation.”

Claude Martin was charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel Regional Police noted a “recent uptick in fatal pedestrian accidents” in Brampton and Mississauga.