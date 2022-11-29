Quebec appeal court orders new trial for man who fatally stabbed store clerk in 2016

Quebec’s highest court has ordered a new trial for a Quebec man convicted in 2017 of stabbing to death a supermarket clerk.
The Court of Appeal ruled Monday that the trial judge’s final instructions to jurors were confusing and complicated.
The appeal court overturned Randy Tshilumba’s conviction and ordered a new trial.
Tshilumba was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Clémence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, and sentenced to life in prison.
Read more: Murder trial underway in Montreal for man charged in death of Maxi employee
He had pleaded not guilty and testified he acted in self-defence because he believed Beaulieu-Patry wanted to kill him and other people in the store. His lawyer had argued that Tshilumba was suffering from a mental disorder.
-
Canada stands with people ‘expressing themselves’ amid China COVID-19 protests: Trudeau
-
FIFA World Cup: Croatia charged for fans’ taunts of Canadian goalkeeper
The Court of Appeal says the trial judge erred by telling jurors that the defendant’s behaviour after the killing was not relevant in determining guilt.
Comments