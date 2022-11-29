Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian wearing dark clothes fatally struck in West Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 2:09 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stelsone via Getty Images

Despite efforts to save him, a man walking along a roadway who was hit by a truck in a West Kelowna neighbourhood last Friday succumbed to his injuries.

The man was struck at around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25, by a green 2005 Chrysler 300 on Scotstown Road at Grenada Crescent.

“An off-duty nurse was first on scene and administered CPR. Emergency Health Services attended and continued CPR before transporting to a local hospital were the male was pronounced deceased,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The driver of the vehicle that was involved was cooperative and told police that he was traveling eastbound on Scotstown Road toward Grenada Crescent at approximately 20 to 25 kilometres an hour when he hit the male on the passenger side of his car.”

Read more: Man walking in middle of road at night hit by vehicle, in hospital: Kelowna RCMP

The driver told Mounties he did not see the victim as he was dressed in dark clothing and in an area where there wasn’t a street light.

Witnesses also provided similar information about the victim’s dark clothes and the difficulties seeing him.

Kelowna RCMP traffic reconstructionist attended to assist in the investigation and the family of the victim was notified by the officers.

