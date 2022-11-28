Lethbridge Christmas trees, greenery shipping improves but supply remains a challenge

Send this page to someone via email

Green Haven Garden Centre is getting into the Christmas spirit. The store is unpacking its first Christmas trees of the season.

Six hundred balsam firs arrived at Karen Barby’s business on Monday — earlier than last year’s delivery when shipping issues delayed arrival.

“It’s much better,” Barby said. “The biggest problem last year (was) finding trucking companies that would pick the trees up. This year, they’re on top of it.”

Other Christmas greenery is also hitting the shelves.

Blooms Flowers and Gifts owner Colin Jorgensen ordered his supply of poinsettias earlier than normal, avoiding delays like he saw in 2021, when flooding in B.C. added to transit challenges.

“Our suppliers have been supporting us and been proactive in getting all the product allocated appropriately,” Jorgensen said. “They started off earlier this year so we could… not have it be a problem again this year.”

While local stores are solving shipping issues, other concerns are affecting the industry: rising costs being one of them.

“They charge way more for the freight,” Barby said.

And Christmas tree supply isn’t meeting demand. Last year, Green Haven sold out of trees in just ten days and is expecting a similar push this season.

“Our suppliers don’t let us bump up our numbers so we have the same number of trees we’ve had every year,” Barby said.

As product arrives in stores, business owners suggest adding to your Christmas decorations well before Dec. 25.

“The earlier the better,” Jorgensen said. “It just helps us out if we have to order extra greenery.”

Christmas trees can also be harvested on provincial crown land in Alberta’s forest area with a free permit. Permits and maps showing authorized harvest locations can be found on the province’s website.