Siakam, Barnes return to Raptors against Cavs

TORONTO – The depleted Toronto Raptors got a huge boost before their game Monday night against Cleveland with the return of stars Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes.

Siakam missed 10 games with a strained adductor muscle.

Coach Nick Nurse said there would likely be a minutes restriction on the star forward, who was playing at an elite level before sustaining the injury in a game Nov. 4 at Dallas.

“He won’t play his regular stint. We’ll see how it goes,” Nurse said.

Siakam leads the Raptors with 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

Barnes, last season’s rookie of the year, missed Toronto’s last two games with a left knee sprain.

The Raptors also made guard Dalano Banton (ankle) and small forward Justin Champagnie (back) available for Monday’s game.

“I think it always takes a little time to get guys worked in,” Nurse said. “Being cognizant of that is a big thing. Make sure we’ve got some guys that have been playing and are in good rhythm.

“Give these (returning) guys some time and get them back to full tilt as quick as we can.”

Toronto forwards Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr., (toe) remain out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.