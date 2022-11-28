YWCA Regina facility receives funding amid rising construction costs

Send this page to someone via email

More funding was announced for the new YWCA Regina Centre for Women and Families.

A $1 million contribution was presented by Conexus Credit Union to YWCA Regina for the new centre under construction in the Cathedral neighbourhood at Lucy Eley Park.

The facility is planning to offer wraparound services to address needs of vulnerable women and families.

Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, CEO for Regina’s YWCA says they currently serve 10,000 women and families each year, adding that they hope to double that with the new facility.

“The new centre for women and families is designed from a trauma informed, culturally appropriate space, where it will serve the women and families that we serve here, but look to allow them services that remove the barriers that often trap women in homelessness and violence,” Coomber-Bendtsen said.

She noted that they’re seeing an increase in demand for their services.

Celina Philpot, CEO for the Conexus Credit Union, said the partnership between Conexus and YWCA Regina has spanned over 25 years, noting that the announced funding will be used to create the Conexus Community Outreach Centre.

“The new Conexus Community Outreach Centre will aim to assist women and families escaping from domestic violence by providing access to help and supports,” Philpot said.

The project received $33.9 million from the Government of Canada back in June 2022, as well as $1 million from the Government of Saskatchewan, $2 million through a gift of land was supplied from the City of Regina, and $13 million has been gathered through the public Community Campaign.

Coombert-Bendtsen said the facility was fully funded originally, but the rise of construction costs due to inflation has caused them to dig for more support.

She said the overall building costs have risen by almost $18 million in the last year and a half.

“The total build is $63 million,” Coombert-Bendtsen said.

Coombert-Bendtsen noted they’ve approached all levels of government to cover the costs inflation has brought.