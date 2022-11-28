Ottawa’s new police chief has work to do to earn community’s trust

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s new police chief has some work to do to gain the community’s trust after last winter’s “Freedom Convoy” protests and overcome concerns about his own past, advocates say.

Eric Stubbs was appointed to the position at the end of October and began work just over a week ago.

He came to the Ottawa Police Service from British Columbia, where he was the assistant RCMP commissioner who helped oversee the response to the Wet’suwet’en protests.

The Mounties were criticized for their harsh crackdown on Indigenous protesters in northern B.C. who opposed construction of a natural gas pipeline on traditional lands.

That has the Ottawa Aboriginal Coalition concerned, and they say Stubbs needs to build strong relationships with the local Indigenous community.

Stubbs will attend his first meeting with the Ottawa Police Services Board this evening.