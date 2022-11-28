Menu

Canada

Ottawa’s new police chief has work to do to earn community’s trust

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 12:18 pm
Then RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, Criminal Operations Officer in charge of core policing for the B.C. RCMP, speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday February 5, 2020. View image in full screen
Then RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, Criminal Operations Officer in charge of core policing for the B.C. RCMP, speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday February 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ottawa’s new police chief has some work to do to gain the community’s trust after last winter’s “Freedom Convoy” protests and overcome concerns about his own past, advocates say.

Eric Stubbs was appointed to the position at the end of October and began work just over a week ago.

He came to the Ottawa Police Service from British Columbia, where he was the assistant RCMP commissioner who helped oversee the response to the Wet’suwet’en protests.

Ottawa police investigating alleged leaks to convoy protesters, interim chief says

The Mounties were criticized for their harsh crackdown on Indigenous protesters in northern B.C. who opposed construction of a natural gas pipeline on traditional lands.

That has the Ottawa Aboriginal Coalition concerned, and they say Stubbs needs to build strong relationships with the local Indigenous community.

Stubbs will attend his first meeting with the Ottawa Police Services Board this evening.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

