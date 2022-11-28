Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in Saskatoon parking lot Sunday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 11:04 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said a man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he had beeen stabbed in a parking lot. File / Global News

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after a 51-year-old man was stabbed in a parking lot in Saskatoon on Sunday, police say.

The Saskatoon Police Service was called to the 100 block of Shillington Crescent around noon and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Read more: Saskatoon police seize drugs, unknown pills and crossbows in drug trafficking investigation

Police said the victim reported that another man tried to hit him with a vehicle, then proceeded to chase him on foot and stab him.

The 51-year-old was transported to the hospital.

Officers found the 24-year-old and charged him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of a release order.

Police said the man charged and the victim know each other.

