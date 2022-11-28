Man stabbed in Saskatoon parking lot Sunday

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after a 51-year-old man was stabbed in a parking lot in Saskatoon on Sunday, police say.
The Saskatoon Police Service was called to the 100 block of Shillington Crescent around noon and found a man suffering from a stab wound.
Read more: Saskatoon police seize drugs, unknown pills and crossbows in drug trafficking investigation
Read More
Police said the victim reported that another man tried to hit him with a vehicle, then proceeded to chase him on foot and stab him.
Trending Now
-
Canada to bring home over US$10M from FIFA after World Cup performance
-
China lockdown: Crowds angered by strict COVID measures call for President Xi to resign
Trending Now
The 51-year-old was transported to the hospital.
Officers found the 24-year-old and charged him with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of a release order.
Police said the man charged and the victim know each other.
Comments