Russia plotting new missile attacks, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 27, 2022 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Russian state TV spins Global News exclusive into propaganda targeting Canada'
Russian state TV spins Global News exclusive into propaganda targeting Canada
Russia-1, a top state broadcaster, has raised Canadian eyebrows by picking up a Global News exclusive about Ontario armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel making an impact in Ukraine. Mike Drolet examines how the Kremlin is using the story to accuse Canada of playing a "very active part" in the war.

Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia would surely launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens should be prepared to work together to withstand the consequences.

“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”

Read more: Ukraine continues to work on restoring water, power after Russian strikes

Zelenskyy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February.

“Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready,” he said. “We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by David Gregorio)

