Russia plotting new missile attacks, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says

Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia would surely launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens should be prepared to work together to withstand the consequences.

“We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down.”

Zelenskyy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February.

“Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready,” he said. “We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners.”

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by David Gregorio)