Man with life-threatening injuries after collision in Scarborough, police say

A 55-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a collision in Toronto on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Markham and Kingston roads in Scarborough for a collision around 4:19 p.m.

Police said a Nissan Sentra was driving east along Kingston Road and then turning into Markham Road’s northbound lanes when it collided with a Toyota Camry heading west.

The 55-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.