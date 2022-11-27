Menu

Traffic

Man with life-threatening injuries after collision in Scarborough, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 9:46 am
The scene of a collision in the area of Kingston and Markham roads. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision in the area of Kingston and Markham roads. Global News

A 55-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a collision in Toronto on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Markham and Kingston roads in Scarborough for a collision around 4:19 p.m.

Police said a Nissan Sentra was driving east along Kingston Road and then turning into Markham Road’s northbound lanes when it collided with a Toyota Camry heading west.

Read more: 2 dead after SUV, transport truck collide on QEW in Mississauga: police

The 55-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

