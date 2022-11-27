Man with life-threatening injuries after collision in Scarborough, police say

A 55-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a collision in Toronto on Saturday afternoon, police say.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Markham and Kingston roads in Scarborough for a collision around 4:19 p.m.
Police said a Nissan Sentra was driving east along Kingston Road and then turning into Markham Road’s northbound lanes when it collided with a Toyota Camry heading west.
Trending Now
-
Irene Cara: ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ star dies at 63
-
Justin Trudeau appears on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff: ‘Build a resilient society’
Trending Now
Read more: 2 dead after SUV, transport truck collide on QEW in Mississauga: police
Read More
The 55-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
Comments