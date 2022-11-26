Ukrainian refugees in Okanagan brace for Christmas away from home

Send this page to someone via email

For Ukrainians who fled their war-torn country, the days leading up to Christmas will look and feel different.

“Men who can serve in the army, they’re not allowed to leave the country, so there are a lot of single ladies with kids here, so obviously they miss their husbands and fathers,” said Denys Storozhuk, the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine President.

Some refugees who fled Ukraine did so without their families, making this Christmas a tough one to celebrate.

“It’s very difficult to be away from home, of course, every day I’m thinking about home because part of my family stays in Ukraine,” said Yuliia Garrdokozachuk, who moved to Kelowna from Ukraine two weeks ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sometimes I feel guilty because I’m in a warm space with light and everything and so many people stay without lights, without food.”

2:29 Supporting Ukraine and Iran with ‘Human Rights Drive’ in Kelowna

For Ukrainian refugee, Tina Danylova, who moved to Kelowna one month ago, these days have been difficult for her, with her family still in Kyiv and conditions only getting worse.

“There was kind of breakdown for me lately since (the war) escalated a little bit more, so, for a couple of days, there was a total blackout with no water, no electricity, no connections,” said Danylova.

“But (my parents) are okay now and I wish they were here with me.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Kelowna Stands with Ukraine organization is urging the community to support Ukrainians in any way they can, because it will not only support refugees in the Okanagan but also those in Ukraine.

“People in Ukraine will really appreciate it. I know the stories when people sleep in the snow because their house is bombed out and so, it’s very difficult,” said Storozhuk.

The Kelowna Stands with Ukraine organization plans to hold a celebration in January, which will be open to the community. They are also holding a toy drive every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.