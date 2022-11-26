19-year-old charged after stolen vehicle from Regina found in Saskatoon

See more sharing options

A 19-year-old male was arrested by Saskatoon police after stealing a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

Police said an on-duty officer saw a vehicle that had been previously stolen from Regina entering the city on Highway 11 near Vic. Blvd.

A tire deflation device was deployed, and the vehicle was followed and stopped on Circle Dr. near Airport Dr.

When the vehicle was finally stopped, the suspect refused to surrender himself for arrest. When the male attempted to flee the scene, officers deployed a taser.

Afterward, he was taken into custody without further incident.

A sawed-off rifle was found in the vehicle.

The suspect was wanted for being unlawfully at large, and in addition he is charged with possession of stolen property and a number of firearm related charges.