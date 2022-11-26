Menu

Crime

19-year-old charged after stolen vehicle from Regina found in Saskatoon

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 4:25 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
A 19 year old male was arrested following an incident involving a stolen vehicle on November 25, 2022 that began shortly after 8:00 p.m., resulting in Police deploying a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW). File / Global News

A 19-year-old male was arrested by Saskatoon police after stealing a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

Police said an on-duty officer saw a vehicle that had been previously stolen from Regina entering the city on Highway 11 near Vic. Blvd.

Read more: United Church of Canada denounces Legacy Christian Academy after abuse allegations

A tire deflation device was deployed, and the vehicle was followed and stopped on Circle Dr. near Airport Dr.

When the vehicle was finally stopped, the suspect refused to surrender himself for arrest. When the male attempted to flee the scene, officers deployed a taser.

Afterward, he was taken into custody without further incident.

A sawed-off rifle was found in the vehicle.

The suspect was wanted for being unlawfully at large, and in addition he is charged with possession of stolen property and a number of firearm related charges.

