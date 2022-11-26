Menu

Canada

Toronto outdoor public ice-skating rinks open

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 1:19 pm
Skaters are framed by arches as theyíre reflected in the wet ice as they take to the rink at Nathan Phillips Square on Dec 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Skaters are framed by arches as theyíre reflected in the wet ice as they take to the rink at Nathan Phillips Square on Dec 6, 2021. Fred Lum/CP Images/The Globe and Mail

Despite blue skies and temperatures close to 10 degrees,  and the date on the calendar, the signs that winter has arrived in Toronto are growing.

On Saturday, the City of Toronto opened 35 outdoor ice rinks for skaters across the city.

Read more: Large skating rink in front of Toronto’s Union Station opens

The city maintains more than 50 artificially cooled outdoor rinks around Toronto in an average season, including patches of ice for free skating, rinks setup with nets for shinny and outdoor skating trails.

In warmer weather, or after heavy snowfall, rinks can be closed temporarily.

Free ice skating returns to Toronto’s Union Station with a new outdoor rink
There are also as many as 40 natural ice rinks in Toronto maintained by volunteers — however, they are not opened or operational until temperatures sink well below freezing.

A list of the city’s outdoor rinks, including which are open and closed with the warmer weather, can be accessed on the city website.

