Toronto outdoor public ice-skating rinks open

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Despite blue skies and temperatures close to 10 degrees, and the date on the calendar, the signs that winter has arrived in Toronto are growing.

On Saturday, the City of Toronto opened 35 outdoor ice rinks for skaters across the city.

The city maintains more than 50 artificially cooled outdoor rinks around Toronto in an average season, including patches of ice for free skating, rinks setup with nets for shinny and outdoor skating trails.

In warmer weather, or after heavy snowfall, rinks can be closed temporarily.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also as many as 40 natural ice rinks in Toronto maintained by volunteers — however, they are not opened or operational until temperatures sink well below freezing.

A list of the city’s outdoor rinks, including which are open and closed with the warmer weather, can be accessed on the city website.