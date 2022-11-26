Menu

Consumer

American shoppers spent a record US$9B online on Black Friday despite inflation: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 26, 2022 10:04 am
Black Friday and inflation
WATCH ABOVE: Black Friday and inflation

U.S. shoppers spent a record $9.12 billion online this Black Friday, a report showed on Saturday, as consumers weathered the squeeze from high inflation and grabbed steep discounts on everything from smartphones to toys.

Online spending rose 2.3% on Black Friday, Adobe Inc’s ADBE.O data and insights arm Adobe Analytics said, thanks to consumers holding out for discounts until the traditionally big shopping days, despite deals starting as early as October.

Read more: Repairing Black Friday: Inside the push to ‘shop thoughtfully’ amid holiday deals

Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce by analyzing transactions at websites, has access to data covering purchases at 85% of the top 100 internet retailers in the United States.

It had forecast Black Friday sales to rise a modest 1%.

Adobe expects Cyber Monday to be the season’s biggest online shopping day again, driving $11.2 billion in spend.

Black Friday: Small businesses invite shoppers to rethink purchases

Consumers were expected to flock to stores after the pandemic put a dampener on in-store shopping over the past two years, but Black Friday morning saw stores draw less traffic than usual with sporadic rain in some parts of the country.

Americans turned to smartphones to make their holiday purchases, with data from Adobe showing mobile shopping represented 48% of all Black Friday digital sales.

— Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru

© 2022 Reuters

