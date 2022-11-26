Halifax crews fighting fire at scrap metal yard in Goodwood

Send this page to someone via email

Some people have been evacuated due to smoke conditions as Halifax fire crews work to knock down a blaze that broke out at a scrap metal yard in Goodwood Saturday morning.

Geoff Garber, the acting district chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said firefighters responded to the scrapyard on Mills Drive, just off of Prospect Road, shortly after 6 a.m.

He said the fire is largely concentrated in a big pile of rubble, which he estimated to be 50 feet tall, about 100 feet wide and 200 feet long.

“There are huge piles of cars and whatnot, fridges and stuff, that has combustible materials, so it’s not just metal,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no threat to anyone as far as fire spreading, it’s just a smoke hazard in the area, where the cloud cover’s holding smoke down.”

View image in full screen Halifax Fire responded to the blaze shortly after 6 a.m. Submitted by Geoff Garber

A section of Prospect Road at the intersection of Mills Drive has been blocked off due to the smoke.

Police have set up detours from 818 Prospect Rd., near HFX Motorsports, to 200 Prospect Rd., near the Petro Canada/Tim Hortons.

Due to a structure fire, Prospect Rd., at the intersection of Mills Dr., in #Goodwood is currently closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. RCMP officers are working on a detour. pic.twitter.com/B1lVsDQ0X7 — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) November 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Garber said it was a “defensive fire,” and firefighters were working to keep it from spreading to a nearby building and a propane tank about 50 feet from the pile.

“We’re trying to keep the fire away from that. Currently, it’s not under control, but I wouldn’t say it’s out of control, either,” he said shortly before 10 a.m. “We’re maintaining it — we’ll put it that way.”

Garber said it’s too early to say how the fire might have started.

Some residents evacuated

In a social media post shortly before 11:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Municipality said some residents have been evacuated and a comfort centre has been set up at the fire station at 2417 Old Sambro Road in Williamswood.

The centre is open to all residents who need assistance, it said.

It said residents and businesses close to the fire should close all windows and doors, shut down air exchangers and stay inside until air quality conditions improve.