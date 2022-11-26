Menu

Sports

Fire breaks out near World Cup stadium in Lusail, Qatari officials say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 26, 2022 8:40 am
FIFA World Cup 2022 View image in full screen
A giant replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy in front of the Khalifa International Stadium, which is one of eight stadiums in Doha that will host the FIFA Soccer World Cup in Qatar that begins on Nov. 20. Jonas Ekstromer/TT/Via AP

Qatari authorities say a fire broke out Saturday at an under-construction building in newly built city where a World Cup match was set to played later in the evening, but caused no injuries.

Qatar‘s Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday.

The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.

QatarFIFA World Cup 2022 QatarFIF World CupFIFA Wotld Cup 2022LusailLusail QatarLusail stadiumQatar fire
