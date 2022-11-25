Menu

Comments

Crime

Calgary man who killed girlfriend and her toddler appeals conviction, sentence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 6:39 pm
A photo of Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson. Robert Leeming is appealing his sentence and conviction on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Sanderson. View image in full screen
A photo of Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson. Robert Leeming is appealing his sentence and conviction on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Sanderson. Calgary Police Service

A man who killed a woman and her young daughter before burying them in a shallow grave near Calgary is appealing his sentence and conviction on a charge of second-degree murder.

Robert Leeming, who is 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Jasmine Lovett.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge he faced in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 22 years for murdering girlfriend, toddler'
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 22 years for murdering girlfriend, toddler

He was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder in the toddler’s death.

The mother and daughter were found in the grave in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, in May 2019, after they had been missing for weeks.

A judge ruled earlier this month that Leeming must serve 22 years before he can apply for parole.

Read more: Calgary man who killed girlfriend, toddler must serve 22 years before parole

Balfour Der, who’s Leeming’s defence lawyer, said at the time that his client had the right to appeal the conviction in the murder of the child.

The Court of Appeal provided notice of the appeal late Friday, but no further details were released.

Der could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read more: Family of slain Calgary mother and daughter express fear, pain at sentencing hearing

Calgary crimeAlberta JusticeJasmine LovettAliyah SandersonRobert LeemingCalgary double homicideRobert Leeming sentencing
© 2022 The Canadian Press

