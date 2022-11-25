Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested for impaired, dangerous driving after fatal 6-vehicle crash in May

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 3:52 pm
Peterborough police say one person was killed following a crash involved six vehicles on Lansdowne Street East on May 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say one person was killed following a crash involved six vehicles on Lansdowne Street East on May 9, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A Peterborough man has been charged in connection to a fatal six-vehicle collision in the east end of the city in May.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, one person died following a multi-vehicle collision around 2 p.m. on May 9 at the intersection of Lansdowne Street and River Road South. The identity of the 65-year-old passenger in a vehicle was not released. Several other people were injured.

Read more: 1 dead following 6-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street: Peterborough police

On Friday, police announced their investigation led to the arrest of one person.

Christopher Manol, 57, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death; impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Click to play video: '1 dead following 6-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street: Peterborough police'
1 dead following 6-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street: Peterborough police
