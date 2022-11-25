Heavy users of Kelowna landfill facing another fee hike

Send this page to someone via email

When the new year begins, heavy users of Kelowna’s garbage dump will be facing a slight increase in fees.

On Friday, the city announced that fees for the Glenmore landfill will increase to $104 per tonne, up from the current price of $102 per tonne.

The city said the slight rate hike was approved by council in 2021, in accordance with its solid waste management bylaw.

Though it may seem meagre, the $2 increase is the latest price hike over the past few years.

For example, on Jan. 1, 2019, the per-tonne fee rose to $95 from $85. And on Jan. 1, 2020, that $95 fee rose to $100.

Regarding household users, the $12 usage fee for loads under 250 kg will remain in place.

For a complete list of waste rates and acceptable materials at the landfill, visit the city’s website.

Also, with the holiday season nearing, users are reminded that the landfill and the regional district’s recycling depot will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.