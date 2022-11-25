Menu

Canada

Heavy users of Kelowna landfill facing another fee hike

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 2:57 pm
A satellite view showing the entrance to the Glenmore landfill in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A satellite view showing the entrance to the Glenmore landfill in Kelowna. Google Maps

When the new year begins, heavy users of Kelowna’s garbage dump will be facing a slight increase in fees.

On Friday, the city announced that fees for the Glenmore landfill will increase to $104 per tonne, up from the current price of $102 per tonne.

Read more: Renewable natural gas being created through Kelowna, B.C. landfill

The city said the slight rate hike was approved by council in 2021, in accordance with its solid waste management bylaw.

Though it may seem meagre, the $2 increase is the latest price hike over the past few years.

For example, on Jan. 1, 2019, the per-tonne fee rose to $95 from $85. And on Jan. 1, 2020, that $95 fee rose to $100.

Regarding household users, the $12 usage fee for loads under 250 kg will remain in place.

For a complete list of waste rates and acceptable materials at the landfill, visit the city’s website.

Also, with the holiday season nearing, users are reminded that the landfill and the regional district’s recycling depot will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

