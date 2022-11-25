SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Taliban crackdown on women’s rights possible crime against humanity: UN experts

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 25, 2022 2:09 pm
The Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women and girls, including their exclusion from parks and gyms as well as schools and universities, may amount to a crime against humanity, a group of UN experts said on Friday.

The assessment by the UN Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett and nine other UN experts says the treatment of women and girls may amount to “gender persecution” under the Rome Statute to which Afghanistan is a party.

Read more: Afghanistan: Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd, signaling hardline return

There was no immediate response from a Taliban spokesperson to a Reuters request for comment on the experts’ assessment.

“Confining women to their homes is tantamount to imprisonment,” the experts said in a statement, adding that it was likely to lead to increased levels of domestic violence and mental health problems. The experts also cited as an example the arrest earlier this month of female activist Zarifa Yaqobi and four male colleagues.

They remain in detention, the experts said.

The Taliban took over from a western-backed government in Aug. 2021. They say they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.

Western governments have said the Taliban needs to reverse its course on women’s rights, including a U-turn on signals they would open girls’ high schools, for any path towards formal recognition of the Taliban government.

Afghanistan One Year Later Education View image in full screen
Afghan girls attend a religious school, which remained open since the last year’s Taliban takeover, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 11. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Separately, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office called for the Taliban authorities to immediately halt the use of public floggings in Afghanistan.

Ravina Shamdasani said the office had documented numerous such incidents this month, including a woman and a man lashed 39 times each for spending time alone together outside of marriage.

© 2022 Reuters

