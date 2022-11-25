Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Simcoe County affordable housing project to bring 50 new units to area

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 3:35 pm
The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26. View image in full screen
The County of Simcoe administration centre on Highway 26. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A new affordable housing project is going to bring 50 units to southern Ontario’s Bradford West Gwillimbury area soon.

Located at the northeast corner of Simcoe Road and Marshview Boulevard, the 50-unit mixed-use building will feature affordable residences for eligible families and seniors, as well as a County of Simcoe social and community services office, and a ground-level community space.

“We’re excited to see this project get underway,” says mayor James Leduc.

“It’s the first major component of redeveloping the Community Centre property and providing housing that is critically needed in our community.”

Read more: OSSTF confirms current and past members’ information compromised in cyberattack

Staff say crews are starting with earthworks and tree removal to prepare the project site for the future building.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The project includes plans to replant and re-home existing trees and replace others with a greater number and variety than what currently exists on the property, staff say.

In addition to the County’s affordable housing project, the 18-acre property is part of the Community Centre Redevelopment Master Plan to add a Town Hall and theatre on the lands adjacent to Simcoe Road.

The plan also calls for outdoor recreation facilities, trails and public gathering spaces.

Click to play video: 'Survey finds growing concern over housing affordability'
Survey finds growing concern over housing affordability
HousingAffordable HousingSimcoe CountyBradford West GwillimburySimcoe RoadSimcoe County housingCommunity Centre Redevelopment Master Plan
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers