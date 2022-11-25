Simcoe County affordable housing project to bring 50 new units to area

See more sharing options

A new affordable housing project is going to bring 50 units to southern Ontario’s Bradford West Gwillimbury area soon.

Located at the northeast corner of Simcoe Road and Marshview Boulevard, the 50-unit mixed-use building will feature affordable residences for eligible families and seniors, as well as a County of Simcoe social and community services office, and a ground-level community space.

“We’re excited to see this project get underway,” says mayor James Leduc.

“It’s the first major component of redeveloping the Community Centre property and providing housing that is critically needed in our community.”

Staff say crews are starting with earthworks and tree removal to prepare the project site for the future building.

The project includes plans to replant and re-home existing trees and replace others with a greater number and variety than what currently exists on the property, staff say.

In addition to the County’s affordable housing project, the 18-acre property is part of the Community Centre Redevelopment Master Plan to add a Town Hall and theatre on the lands adjacent to Simcoe Road.

The plan also calls for outdoor recreation facilities, trails and public gathering spaces.