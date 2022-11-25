Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Experts say Alberta’s ‘wage premium’ rapidly eroding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 12:46 pm
Minimum wage View image in full screen
Experts say Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages next year because the province has not kept up with the rest of the country when it comes to wage increases. The Canadian Press

Experts say Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages next year because the province has not kept up with the rest of the country when it comes to wage increases.

For years, Alberta workers have been the highest paid in the country thanks to the province’s lucrative oil and gas sector.

Read more: Growing number of Alberta businesses commit to living wage for employees

That hasn’t changed, with the most recent data from Statistics Canada showing that workers in Alberta still enjoy the highest average weekly earnings in Canada by a small margin.

But despite tight labour markets, Alberta has seen the weakest wage growth of any province over the last two years.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'More Alberta businesses sign on to ensuring a ‘living wage’'
More Alberta businesses sign on to ensuring a ‘living wage’

Nationally, wages are up seven per cent over the last two years, while in Alberta, they’re up less than one per cent. In some industry sectors, Alberta’s wages are actually falling, while they’re rising in other countries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: After nearly a decade without a raise, Alberta disability workers asking for 25% pay hike

Experts say flat wages mean Alberta households are feeling the impact of inflation more than other regions of the country.

Alberta oil and gasAlberta jobsAlberta wageswage increasesWage growthAlberta living wagealberta average weekly earningsAlberta salariesAlberta wage growthAlberta wage increasesAlberta weekly earnings
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers