Loon Lake RCMP request public assistance locating owner of antique coins, pocket watch

Loon Lake RCMP have seized a number of firearms and narcotics as a result of a March 27, 2020, investigation, as well as a number of collectible items they are looking to return to the owner.

They are looking to locate the owner of a collector set of antique British coins, an antique silver Manauk pocket watch, and a significant collection of Canadian coins, including Royal Canadian Mint collector sets. Many of the coins appear to be from the 1980s, with some more recent special edition silver dollars.

“We can’t release photos or detailed descriptions of the coins because there’d be no way of us validating who the true owner is,” said Loon Lake RCMP Sgt. Earl Keewatin. “But the pocket watch has a personalized inscription on it. We’re releasing a photo of it – with this inscription blurred – hoping that someone recognizes it and can identify the inscription to claim it.”

View image in full screen Courtesy of Loon Lake RCMP.

Investigators believe the items likely originated in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

Loon Lake RCMP have tried to find the owner or owners as part of the investigation but are now asking the public for assistance.