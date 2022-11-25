Menu

Canada

Loon Lake RCMP request public assistance locating owner of antique coins, pocket watch

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 1:29 pm
Loon Lake RCMP have blurred the inscription on the watch and are asking the owner to confirm the phrase before they can collect the item. View image in full screen
Loon Lake RCMP have blurred the inscription on the watch and are asking the owner to confirm the phrase before they can collect the item. Courtesy of Loon Lake RCMP.

Loon Lake RCMP have seized a number of firearms and narcotics as a result of a March 27, 2020, investigation, as well as a number of collectible items they are looking to return to the owner.

They are looking to locate the owner of a collector set of antique British coins, an antique silver Manauk pocket watch, and a significant collection of Canadian coins, including Royal Canadian Mint collector sets. Many of the coins appear to be from the 1980s, with some more recent special edition silver dollars.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth death: Demand for royal merchandise booms in Canada, abroad

“We can’t release photos or detailed descriptions of the coins because there’d be no way of us validating who the true owner is,” said Loon Lake RCMP Sgt. Earl Keewatin. “But the pocket watch has a personalized inscription on it. We’re releasing a photo of it – with this inscription blurred – hoping that someone recognizes it and can identify the inscription to claim it.”

Loon Lake RCMP request public assistance locating owner of antique coins, pocket watch - image View image in full screen
Courtesy of Loon Lake RCMP.

Investigators believe the items likely originated in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

Loon Lake RCMP have tried to find the owner or owners as part of the investigation but are now asking the public for assistance.

