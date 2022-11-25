Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Brampton moves to ban personal fireworks to address safety, noise concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2022 11:56 am
A group of young men shoot off fireworks on Halloween in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. View image in full screen
A group of young men shoot off fireworks on Halloween in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The City of Brampton is moving to ban the use of personal fireworks for holidays after “significant growth” in complaints related to safety, noise and debris.

The city’s committee of council has passed a motion to immediately prohibit the use and sale of fireworks in Brampton, but it needs to be ratified by city council at a meeting on Monday.

Mayor Patrick Brown says residents should be able to celebrate holidays safely, without disruption, excessive noise or debris.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Short-range fireworks are currently allowed on private property in Brampton without the need for a permit on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali and New Year’s Eve.

Read more: Police respond to reports of up to ‘500 people fighting’ in Mississauga, Ont.

Brampton says it will add an annual city-run Diwali celebration event with fireworks, similar to those on Canada Day and New Year’s Eve in 2023, if the new motion is ratified.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada warned last month that “high levels of air pollution” were anticipated across parts of Toronto and surrounding areas due to expected fireworks for Diwali, prompting questions about why the major Hindu holiday was singled out _ the agency later updated its statement to remove the mention of Diwali.

BramptonFireworksDiwaliCity of BramptonBrampton fireworksCity of Brampton fireworksholiday fireworkspersonal fireworks
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers