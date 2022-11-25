White Butte RCMP respond to serious collision north of Regina

White Butte RCMP say officers are on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision at Highway 6 and Industrial Drive north of Regina.
Police say the intersection is blocked to east and westbound traffic.
RCMP note that traffic is being rerouted for an undetermined amount of time, and drivers are asked to slow down.
Trending Now
-
Unsold beer meant for World Cup will be sent to winning country, says Budweiser
-
Angler reels in massive 67-pound goldfish named ‘The Carrot’
Trending Now
More to come.
Comments