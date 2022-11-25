Menu

Canada

White Butte RCMP respond to serious collision north of Regina

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 9:39 am
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
White Butte RCMP are on the scene of a serious vehicle collision north of Regina. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

White Butte RCMP say officers are on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision at Highway 6 and Industrial Drive north of Regina.

Police say the intersection is blocked to east and westbound traffic.

RCMP note that traffic is being rerouted for an undetermined amount of time, and drivers are asked to slow down.

More to come.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsTrafficHighway 6OfficersVehicle CollisionWhite Butte RCMP
