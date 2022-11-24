COVID-19: Mount Brydges, Westmount vaccine clinics to close in December: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

Two of the region’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closing for good by the end of the year, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Thursday.

The mass vaccination clinic at Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will see its last day of operations on Dec. 14, while the vaccination clinic at Westmount Shopping Centre will close at the end of the day on Dec. 30, they said.

The Mount Brydges clinic first opened its doors on Feb. 18, 2021, while the clinic in Westmount opened this past July. The clinic later closed and reopened early last month.

Although the two clinics are closing, the health unit said in a statement that it would “continue to offer both primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the foreseeable future at its Western Fair COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic.”

Vaccine doses can also be obtained through pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

In the lead-up to its closure, the health unit says that, as of Monday, the Caradoc Community Centre will have its operational hours reduced to three days a week, Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“With COVID-19 continuing to circulate at the same time as other respiratory illnesses, the Health Unit is reminding the community that vaccination is the most effective way to stay healthy as we head toward the Holiday season,” the health unit said in a statement.

According to the health unit, 197 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported between Nov. 13 and 19, a decrease from the week before, along with five deaths. The region’s positivity rate stood at roughly 12 per cent.

Health officials note that PCR testing remains unavailable to most Ontario residents, meaning current available tallies are likely undercounts.

As of Nov. 19, nearly 96 per cent of people 12 and older in London and Middlesex had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 26 per cent had gotten a booster dose in the last six months.

In all, roughly 1.31 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in London and Middlesex, t he health unit says.